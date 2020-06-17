Collectors wanted lockdown, says TN

C Sivakumar and sinduja jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when Tamil Nadu reported the highest single-day toll of 49, with 40 of them in the capital city, a G.O. on Tuesday said the government’s decision to enforce the 12-day intense lockdown in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu was taken after concerns were raised by Collectors from other districts that people returning from these areas may have been spreading the coronavirus across the state. The city’s death toll, which stood at 422 on Tuesday, accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the Statewide count (528). The State also reported 1,515 fresh cases, of which 919 were from Chennai.

The city’s tally is now 34,245, while the Statewide tally stands at 48,019. Explaining the rationale behind the lockdown from June 19-30, the order said the Collectors had, during a meeting with the Chief Secretary, K Shanmugham, on June 12, sought restrictions on movements to and from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu to control the spread. Similarly, the order said, a review meeting with zonal teams and senior police officials in Greater Chennai Corporation had stressed the need for internal restrictions within the city limits, early detection and testing, effective contact tracing and efficient management of quarantine and containment areas. Cases were high in the four districts because of population density, close proximity of houses and smaller living spaces, the order said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Director of Medical Education R Narayanababu visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and discussed about increasing bed strength and admission procedure.

NORMS EASED FOR MOVEMENT OF WORKERS IN BORDERING STATES

Inter-state movement of workers and executives from TN engaged in industrial or economic activities across the borders of AP, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry will be permitted without the need for testing and quarantine if they return within 48 hours, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam to Collectors. However, any movement ‘to or from’ containment areas is prohibited and has to be done with consent of the district administrations of both the states. The e-governance agency shall arrange the passes for such persons.

Rs 1,000-AID FOR DIFFERENTLY ABLED

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that around 13.35 lakh differently abled persons in Tamil Nadu, who hold identity cards, would be given `1,000 as assistance in view of the lockdown extended till June 30. In another statement, he said Civil Supplies Department will disburse `1,000 to rice card holders at their doorstep from June 22 in districts being locked down for 12 days.