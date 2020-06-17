STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK creating fear psychosis: Bhalaji

However, on the same evening, he took part in a protest with over 2,000 others.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday launched an attack on the DMK, and said the latter had been functioning in a way which would trigger fear psychosis among people, during these tough times. He added that the party’s functioning would demoralise personnel working in forefront to fight Covid-19.

Responding to MK Stalin’s criticism of the government, the minister said while the infection was at its initial stage, Stalin boycotted Assembly proceedings seeking adjournment. However, on the same evening, he took part in a protest with over 2,000 others.

He added, while the government said NGOs and philanthropists could deliver relief materials through government machinery, the DMK had moved court to conduct Ondrinaivom Vaa. In the name of helping people, they organised it in areas marked as containment zones, thus becoming instrumental for spread of COVID-19, the minister alleged.

Minister says
DMK organised Ondrinaivom Vaa in containment zones thus becoming instrumental for spread of COVID-19

