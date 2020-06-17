STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS draws praise for honouring Tiruchy’s own

The memorial for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar will also have a library and would appease the community which has a major presence in Tiruchy and neighbouring districts.

Published: 17th June 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami drew praise from several quarters for honouring the towering personalities of Tiruchy. Political observers said the move would strengthen AIADMK’s Dravidian identity and help Palaniswami ride the wave of popular politics.They also opined that Palaniswami displayed political acumen and has dealt a blow to DMK’s persistent attempts to project itself as the beacon of Dravidian ideology. “Pannerselvam was a tall leader of the Justice party and worked for the welfare of the economic and socially backward people. A memorial for him will inspire the youth,” said Gangi Selvan, an advocate.

Cherishing the fact that a memorial would come up close to the Bhagavathar Club, Natarajan, a fan of the matinee icon said, “Bhagavathar was the first superstar in cinema who took carnatic music to the poor people. A memorial for him in the place where he spent most of his life gives me extreme happiness.’

The memorial for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar will also have a library and would appease the community which has a major presence in Tiruchy and neighbouring districts. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa got a statue erected for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar on Bharathidasan Salai in 1996. Maru Baskaran, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyur Sangam recalled it and said, “Jayalalithaa promised to build a memorial for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar. Edappadi K Palaniswami is fulfilling her word. It is a significant move ahead of the Assembly elections, considering a dominant number of Mutharaiyars live here.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Tiruchy AIADMK
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Proud of my son's sacrifice, mother says
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp