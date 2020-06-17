EPS draws praise for honouring Tiruchy’s own

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami drew praise from several quarters for honouring the towering personalities of Tiruchy. Political observers said the move would strengthen AIADMK’s Dravidian identity and help Palaniswami ride the wave of popular politics.They also opined that Palaniswami displayed political acumen and has dealt a blow to DMK’s persistent attempts to project itself as the beacon of Dravidian ideology. “Pannerselvam was a tall leader of the Justice party and worked for the welfare of the economic and socially backward people. A memorial for him will inspire the youth,” said Gangi Selvan, an advocate.

Cherishing the fact that a memorial would come up close to the Bhagavathar Club, Natarajan, a fan of the matinee icon said, “Bhagavathar was the first superstar in cinema who took carnatic music to the poor people. A memorial for him in the place where he spent most of his life gives me extreme happiness.’

The memorial for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar will also have a library and would appease the community which has a major presence in Tiruchy and neighbouring districts. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa got a statue erected for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar on Bharathidasan Salai in 1996. Maru Baskaran, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyur Sangam recalled it and said, “Jayalalithaa promised to build a memorial for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar. Edappadi K Palaniswami is fulfilling her word. It is a significant move ahead of the Assembly elections, considering a dominant number of Mutharaiyars live here.”