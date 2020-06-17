Karur GMCH helps woman with rare placenta condition deliver baby

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: The Karur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) successfully cured a pregnant woman suffering from placenta percreta, a rare condition.

The woman delivered a premature baby boy weighing 1.28 kg. Poonam Ram (35), a native of West Bengal living in Karur, delivered her first baby through C-section, which died after three days of birth. She had a miscarriage the second time.

When she became pregnant again, now she was identified with the issue when she was in the 30 week of pregnancy.

Poonam first approached a private hospital and later shifted to the GMCH for advanced treatment. GMCH dean Dr Theranirajan told TNIE, “Poonam was admitted to the hospital in a very critical stage. A team of doctors, including gynaecologists, urologist and general surgeons operated on her. The two hours surgery was led by Obstetrics and Gynecology (OG) Chief Dr.Gayathri Devi along with other OG doctors Dr.Malini, Dr.Devi Lakshmi, Urologist Dr.Karthikeyan, anaesthetist and staff nurses. The delivery was successful and the baby weighed about 1.280 kgs. The baby is kept under oxygen support and is doing well now.”

Theranirajan said, “Placenta percreta is a very rare condition that occurs in pregnant women and would cost around `2 lakhs to treat at private hospitals. In fact, most of the private hospitals don’t take up such cases as the chances for saving both the mother and child are very low. But we have successfully both the lives and that too at free of cost.”

Obstetrics and Gynecology (OG) Chief Dr.Gayathri Devi said, “The woman was suffering from Placenta Percreta, which is the most rarest and severe form of Placenta Previa. We performed a complicated surgery. About 5 units of blood and 4 units of FFP (Fresh Frozen Plasma) were given to her during surgery. After being kept in an ICU in a ventilator for eight hours, she has recovered. Her previous C-section might have been the cause for her rare condition.”

Dr. Sanjutha told TNIE, “Placenta is an organ that connects the fetus with the uterine wall (uterus) of the mother through the umbilical cord during pregnancy supplying nutrition, oxygen, waste elimination, etc. Placenta Pervia occurs when the Placenta attaches with the uterine wall and attaches deeper in Placenta Increta cases. During Placenta Percreta, the placenta penetrates the uterine wall and attaches to the bladder, which makes it more complicated during child birth, resulting in a haemorrhage and also life loss.”