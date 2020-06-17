Madras HC tells RS Bharathi to withdraw plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that there was no substance on the corruption allegations raised by DMK MP RS Bharathi on the road maintenance and cable laying tenders awarded in the State.

Justice N Sathish Kumar was told by the State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan that the petition was unnecessary and was liable to be dismissed, as the DVAC had closed the complaint.

Bharathi had alleged corruption in tenders called for by the State government for laying fiber optic cables in over 12,000 villages for Rs 1,950 crore, under the BharatNet project.

In a separate plea, he had also alleged corruption in tender called for a road maintenance project worth Rs 1,165 crore.

Recording the submissions, the court said that the petition was baseless and filed out of submissions. The petitioner’s counsel was suggested to withdraw the plea.