Tamil Nadu CM seeks Rs 9000 crore COVID-19 grant from Centre

Palaniswami requested Modi to announce a relief package to ease the immediate burden on the power sector, which will help distressed electricity distribution entities (discoms).

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami meets PM Modi

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami meets PM Modi (Photo| Twitter/ Edappadi K Palaniswami)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A grant of Rs 9,000 crore to combat COVID-19 and its after-effects, relief package to ease the burden on power sector and sanction of Rs 3,000 crore for medical equipment were among the demands made by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Outlining the various ongoing anti-COVID-19 initiatives, including those related to prevention, testing and treatment, Palaniswami said orders have been placed for 2.75 crore triple layer face masks, 38.85 lakh N-95 masks, 21 lakh PPE kits and 15.45 lakh RT-PCR testing kits.

The Prime Minister's interaction with chief ministers is to discuss the situation emerging post 'Unlock 1.0' and the plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and today is Modi's second day of discussion.

READ| Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's office staffer succumbs to COVID-19

As many as 123 government and 175 private hospitals have been notified to provide treatment for those infected and 3,533 ventilators have been made available, including 630 in the private sector, Palaniswami said.

"To ensure that Chennai is prepared to handle any surge of cases, 53 COVID Care Centres have been kept ready with 17,500 additional beds. The manpower requirement is strengthened by additional deployment of doctors, nurses and health care workers in Chennai city," an official release here quoted Palaniswami as telling the Prime Minister.

Also, he said: "Tamil Nadu may be allocated 9,000 crore rupees special grant for combating COVID-19 and its after effects on the States economy".

Palaniswami requested Modi to announce a relief package to ease the immediate burden on the power sector, which will help distressed electricity distribution entities (discoms).

The Chief Minister reiterated his earlier request for "greater latitude" to States in implementing the power sector reform agenda and batted for sanction of Rs 3,000 crore fund to enhance the availability of medical equipment.

"I request you to provide additional allocation of foodgrains and pulses free of cost for all card holders, including the NPHH beneficiaries, under PMGKAY scheme".

The ways and means limit of the states, which was increased by 30 per cent by RBI, should be doubled and the advances availed in 2020-21 fiscal should be made interest-free.

He also sought release of pending Custom Milled Rice subsidy of 1,321 crore, second tranche of funds under National Health Mission, release of GST compensation for March and an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from the NDRF immediately to fight the pandemic.

