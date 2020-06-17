TN govt seeks 50 per cent OBC reservation for MBBS admissions under all India quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking 50 per cent reservation for OBC candidates for admission in medical and dental courses under the surrendered all India quota (AIQ) for 2020-21.

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan filed the PIL petition on Wednesday, which prayed for a direction to the Centre, Medical Council of India (MCI) and Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to provide the facility for OBCs under the AIQ in UG and PG Medical Courses for 2020-21.

Tamil Nadu has been sharing 50 per cent of PG seats and 15 percent of UG seats to AIQ every year which is being filled by the Centre and its agencies. But the rule of reservation is not followed in filling up the vacancies, the petitioner contended.

A division bench on Wednesday tagged this petition along with other similar petitions, including one from MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and posted it for hearing on June 22.