STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt seeks 50 per cent OBC reservation for MBBS admissions under all India quota

A division bench on Wednesday tagged this petition along with other similar petitions, including one from MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and posted it for hearing on June 22

Published: 17th June 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking 50 per cent reservation for OBC candidates for admission in medical and dental courses under the surrendered all India quota (AIQ) for 2020-21.

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan filed the PIL petition on Wednesday, which prayed for a direction to the Centre, Medical Council of India (MCI) and Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to provide the facility for OBCs under the AIQ in UG and PG Medical Courses for 2020-21.

Tamil Nadu has been sharing 50 per cent of PG seats and 15 percent of UG seats to AIQ every year which is being filled by the Centre and its agencies. But the rule of reservation is not followed in filling up the vacancies, the petitioner contended.

A division bench on Wednesday tagged this petition along with other similar petitions, including one from MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and posted it for hearing on June 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OBC reservation MBBS admissions Tamil Nadu medical courses
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp