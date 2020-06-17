STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two shades of khaki come together to give him final farewell

Even at the hospital, the duo were left alone to carry the body for autopsy.

M Allirani taking the body of the deceased from accident site | special arrangement

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In these bleak times of disease and destruction, it’s the extraordinary tales of grit and compassion of a few people  that restore our collective faith in humanity. Police inspector M Allirani and auto driver Kamal are among those few people. When a 35-year-old man was found dead in a field, and even his family refused to touch him fearing he could have Covid, it was this duo that made sure the body reaches the hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday. Ammavasai, a hearing impaired person, died after coming in contact with electrified fence erected around a sugarcane field in Vandavasi. The owner of the field had done so illegally, to protect his crop from wild boars. When Thellar Inspector Allirani rushed to the field in S Navalpakkam, she saw a crowd gathered around the body. The man’s mother and sister were standing there, crying. Allirani immediately got down to work, to recover the body and move it to the GH. But, she could not do it alone.

“I asked the villagers standing there looking at me trying to move the body, for help. All of them shied away. They were worried he could have died of Covid, though there were clear indications that he had been electrocuted,” Allirani tells Express.

“I appealed to all of them to give me a hand, even to the family of the dead man. None came.” Realising that she was not going to get any help, the Inspector started dragging the corpse by the legs. Before long, auto driver Kamal got there and offered to help. The duo carried the body to the auto and drove to the Vellore GH.

Even at the hospital, the duo were left alone to carry the body for autopsy. “We found a tricycle and wheeled him in,”  says the officer. Today, the duo are sort of celebrities on social media. Their act of kindness has gone viral on social media is being ‘liked’ by many, probably even by those bystanders who refused to help.

