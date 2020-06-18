2,174 fresh cases, 48 deaths in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN reported the highest-ever single-day spike of over 2,000 cases and 48 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 50,193 and toll to 576. Chennai’s whopping 1,276 cases that once again topped the district table pushed the Statewide tally to 2,174. The city recorded 40 of the 48 deaths, taking its share of toll to 461. This included a 56-year-old staffer at the office of CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, who died on Tuesday night.

The State police force also lost its first officer to Covid, as a city-based inspector died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was conducting awareness campaigns and was admitted on June 5. Giving details of the deceased, a bulletin said 10 of them had no co-morbid conditions and 41 persons were above 50 years. Ten of them died in private hospitals. The death of a 41-year-old man from Chennai, which Express reported was missing on the bulletin, has now been added.

STAFFER AT CM’S OFFICE DIES OF COVID

A 56-year-old ‘senior private secretary’ in the office of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami died of Covid on Tuesday night. He had been hospitalised for over a week. Palaniswami called up his son on Wednesday and condoled the death. The CM also announced a government job to one of their family members, based on educational qualification. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also condoled the death.