STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Another man dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry, 27 more test positive

Releasing the information, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that with this, the total number of cases in the UT has risen to 271, while the deaths have gone up to six.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 52-year-old man died and 27 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Thursday.

Releasing the information, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that with this, the total number of cases in the UT has risen to 271, while the deaths have gone up to six.

Presently, 149 persons are undergoing treatment, which include 142 in Puducherry (120 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 22 at JIPMER), six in Karaikal GH and one in Mahe GH.

In all, 116 patients have been discharged after recovery including seven patients on Wednesday (four in IGMCRI and three in Mahe). One patient who was under treatment in Delhi has been taken out from the Puducherry list.

Till now, 11356 samples have been tested, of which 10920 have been negative and the test results of 179 are awaited.

The Health Minister said the man who died on Thursday was from Kadiragma and had been admitted to the IGMCRI three days ago. Though he was a diabetic and had hypertension, he was alright, but suddenly developed breathing distress and died of a heart attack within an hour in the wee hours of Thursday.

He said that people should not be under the impression that only those above 60 or 70 years would die of COVID-19 and cautioned everyone to adopt precautionary measures.

IAS officials to be put in charge of specific constituencies

The Health Minister said that secretaries to the government would be placed in charge of specific constituencies to tackle the COVID situation.

Puducherry has 23 IAS officers and each one would be assigned three assembly constituencies for monitoring the situation on a daily basis for one to two hours, said Rao, adding that he would monitor the ground situation, health care and other requirements.

With the rise in cases, this would be required as the health department alone would not be able to manage the situation. The support of all departments would be required as Puducherry reaches the COVID-19 peak, he said.

The manpower and infrastructure in private hospitals have been assessed and private medical colleges have been requested to provide doctors and nurses for serving in IGMCRI, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp