By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, in a joint statement on Wednesday said that the whole of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary will be protected. The statement said that as per the guidelines of the Centre, works on streamlining all sanctuaries into core zone, buffer zone and eco-sensitive zone are on. Based on that, the 5-km stretch around the sanctuary has been categorised as core zone (0-1 km), buffer zone (1-3 km) and eco-sensitive zone (3-5 km).