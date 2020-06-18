Cauvery: Police identifies 43 'death traps' in Tiruchy, Karur from where locals' entry to river restricted

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Cauvery water levels likely to increase, police have identified 43 critical points in Tiruchy and Karur districts where residents would be restricted from entering the river. V Balakrishnan, DIG (Tiruchy range), said 61 persons drowned in the river in the past three years.

They included 42 men, eight women and 11 children. Thirty-three of the victims were from Tiruchy and 28 from Karur.

In 2017, 15 deaths were reported and in 2018 and 2019, 41 deaths were reported in Tiruchy and Karur. In 2020, four persons have drowned after entering the Cauvery.

Police inspected the banks of the Cauvery in all five districts of Tiruchy range.

Speaking to TNIE, Balakrishnan said, “Following the inspection and seeing the previous incidents, we have identified 43 critical spots, including 34 in Tiruchy and nine in Karur.

"There is minimal danger in the rest of the districts. All these 43 spots are known for the river’s strong current and swirling waters. To prevent mishaps, we have deputed a 10-member rescue team in Jeeyapuram, Thiruverambur, Musiri, Thottiam, Mayanur and Vangal subdivisions where the 43 vital points are located. The team would act as lifeguards to save people if they are caught up in the current.”

He stated warning signs have been placed in all 43 spots and are spreading awareness of the dangers in villages alongside the Cauvery banks. At all ghats, a volunteer or policeman would be deployed and also at the critical spots to prevent mishaps.

Kallanai discharge increased

With the quantity of water realisation at Kallanai increasing, water release into the Cauvery, Vennaru and Kollidam rivers was increased on Wednesday. Cauvery waters from Mettur reservoir was released on June 12 for kuruvai paddy cultivation in delta districts.

Initially 3,000 cusecs were released and stepped up to 10,000 cusecs the same night. The water released from Mettur reached Kallanai at noon on Tuesday.

Initially, only around 2,000 cusecs were released with 500 cusecs into the Cauvery, Vennaru, Grand Anaicut and Kollidam.

The realisation of water in Kallanai increased gradually. On Wedenseday evening, the realisation increased to 8,462 cusecs.

Out of this, 3,515 cusecs were let into the Cauvery, 3,530 cusecs into the Vennaru, 819 cusecs into the Kollidam and 501 cusecs into Grand Anaicut canal.

It would take more than a week for the waters to reach the tail-end areas.