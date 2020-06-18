CMCHIS covers Covid treatment cost: Tamil Nadu to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that treatment of Covid-19 in private hospitals is being covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

The scheme covers 1.58 crore families earning below Rs 72,000 per annum. The court during a hearing on June 9 had sought details from the State and Centre, on the Covid-19 treatment costs. On Wednesday, a division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy was hearing a plea regarding poor quality of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being provided to frontline workers and also treatment cost.

The Centre in its submission to the court said that public health is a State subject and decisions on providing free treatment in private hospitals must be taken by State governments. The court recorded all the submissions and adjourned the plea for hearing to Friday.