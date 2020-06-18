Collector hands over solatium to martyred havildar K Palani’s family

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Collector K Veera Raghava Rao on Wednesday visited the bereaved family of the martyred Indian army havildar, K Palani, at Kadukkalur to hand over a cheque for Rs 20 lakh. K Palani was among the 20 soldiers martyred in the face-off with the Chinese military at Ladakh. K Veera Raghava Rao handed over the cheque a day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the solatium. A family member would be granted a government job. Meanwhile, district president of DMK Khader Muthuramalingam handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh, as announced by the DMK party chief, MK Stalin.