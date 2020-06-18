STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS inaugurates free online NEET coaching

Course to be offered for both Tamil and English medium students; so far, over 7,500 have registered for classes

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating the online NEET coaching classes through video-conference at Secretariat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday kickstarted government’s free online coaching classes for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for class 12 students. The courses would be offered for both English and Tamil medium students and they would be solving over 6,500 questions covering all concepts in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, said an official.

He added that the training would comprise of video lectures, practice and formative tests. So far, over 7,500 students have registered and the Depar tment of School Education has tied up with Amphisoft Technologies (E-box) for the classes. Meanwhile, the State cabinet recently gave approval to promulgate an ordinance for a quota in MBBS seats for students who clear NEET, after having completed schooling in government institutions here.

Free textbooks by June-end

The School Education Department on Tuesday said free textbooks for government school students would be sent directly to the respective schools by the end of June. The textbooks are being distributed by the State Textbook and Educational Services Corporation to offices of educational officials across the State, except in Chennai, Chengalpettu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, where the books will be handed over in July, once the lockdown ends. All officials involved in distribution have been asked to strictly maintain social distancing norms.

Edappadi K Palaniswami NEET
