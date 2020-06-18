Karaikal intensifies border vigil to stop trespassers from Tamil Nadu to curb COVID-19 spread

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: All mud roads leading to Karaikal have been closed and entry to the district made stricter from Wednesday after a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, which now stand at eight.

The Puducherry government has ordered the Karaikal district administration to make entry norms stringent.

Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma told media, “We have intensified checking at all seven entry points of Karaikal district. We are going to be very strict that people enter only with e-passes. We are shutting down all katcha roads which lead from Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts into Karaikal district.”

He added the administration has asked villagers to inform officials if they spotted anyone infiltrating into Karaikal.

Katcha roads are narrow and often found in the interior areas. They are not conducive to setting up police check posts.

The district administration has appealed to people who bypassed police checks and entered the district through thee katcha roads to declare themselves as most cases testing positive are from Chennai.

Officials have advised locals to be cautious when passing on information so no panic is created.