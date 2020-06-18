STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘No removal’: Breather for DMK district secretaries

Much to the relief of district secretaries, DMK party president MK Stalin has assured that the high command will not remove any district secretary till the 2021 Assembly elections, said party sources.

Published: 18th June 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has assured the district secretaries of his party that the party high command will not remove any of them until the 2021 assembly elections, the party sources told Express. This is significant as the party had deviated from its tradition under Stalin's leadership and the elected party functionaries were removed by orders of the party high command. This was much unlike his father M Karunanidhi's long regime.

As much as seven district secretaries, who were elected by internal party elections, were removed after Stalin became the president of the party. This had already raised concerns within the party since it was new for the party to have elected party functionaries removed from their posts. During Karunanidhi's time, even if the high command was unhappy with a district secretary, it waited till internal elections to replace the elected representative.

While in recent months such removal of the district secretaries did not happen, in the video-conference meeting with district secretaries on Sunday, Stalin had told them there won't not be any such changes until the 2021 general assembly elections.

Stalin had also said that there will not be any internal elections until the 2021 assembly elections and the internal elections for the vacant posts will be conducted after the assembly elections. He asked the district secretaries to take constructive steps to ensure victory of the party in the assembly elections.

A district secretary told Express, "This is a big relief for us since we are assured that we won't be removed from the post. Now we can focus on work for the next elections."  The district secretaries in DMK especially play a major role in most of the election related matters, including recommendation of the party candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin Stalin Karunanidhi
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp