STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Poor language, erroneous details on e-passes land trio in trouble

However, their forward journey was scuttled by the men in khaki, who demanded an epass. As the trio did not have one, they were turned back.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

check post

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Now, being tech savvy is not a crime. So, why did three persons from Chennai cool their heels behind the bars, you may ask. Well, for starters they sneaked past the policemen to reach Virudhunagar. And, that is where the story began. Suresh Babu (44), Natarajan (53), and Shanmugam (42) from Chennai reached the Alagapuri checkpoint in the district on Wednesday.

However, their forward journey was scuttled by the men in khaki, who demanded an epass. As the trio did not have one, they were turned back. However, the trio proved that it was not the one to accept defeat. They returned to the checkpoint hours later, but this time, armed with an e-pass.

How did they get hold of one at such short notice, you may wonder. And, that was precisely the doubt of the policemen manning the checkpoint. Their suspicion aroused, the policemen scrutinized the document, and that is when their bluff was called. The trio had forged a document using a PDF editor on their mobile phone to pull a fast one on the policemen. But, their language was seemingly not up to the scratch.

Not only had the trio spelt Srivilliputhur wrong, it was also ignorant of the fact that Srivilliputhur did not have a ‘district collector’. The pass should have been issued by the Virudhunagar collector. Well, the men in khaki still took the trouble of scanning the QR code on the e-pass to corroborate what they already knew: The e-pass was fake. The three persons were arrested and a case under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them. They were later released on own bail. Being tech savvy is indeed not a crime, but shady use of technology is.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu e passes
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp