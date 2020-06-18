STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM directs JIPMER, IGMCRI labs to enhance COVID-19 testing

Both the laboratories have a capacity to test 300 samples per day, but the actual testing being done is much lower. 

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan inspecting during the lockdown.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and Revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan make an inspection during the lockdown. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said testing will be enhanced by fully utilising the capacity of the two laboratories in JIPMER and at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

In IGMCRI, on an average around 90 to 100 samples are being tested per day. Similarly, JIPMER is also testing fewer samples than it can. Both the laboratories have been directed to test more samples, the CM said.

Narayanasamy who chaired a meeting of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) said it has been decided to recruit more doctors, nurses, ASHA and ANMs to tackle the COVID situation. Directions have been given to enhance the remuneration of ASHA, ANM and health workers of NRHM appropriately.

The Sunday market and other weekly markets in Kanniyakoil, Madagadipet will not be permitted as it will lead to the further spread of COVID-19, Narayanasamy said. 

Maintaining social distancing while doing business has proven to be difficult in these markets. Though the traders at the Sunday market have met him, he said it has been explained to them that the market on MG Road poses a threat. 

Besides shopkeepers on MG Rad have represented that the trade by the Sunday market vendors affects their business and hence it has been decided to shift the Sunday market out of MG Road.

Directions have also been given to fill the vacancies in the police department. The CM also asked officials of other departments to fill up vacant posts that number around 900.
 
Though borders have been tightened, Narayanasamy said people are entering discreetly. He asked those living in Puducherry to cooperate by informing authorities about those who have arrived from Chennai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. They need to be tested and quarantined, he stressed. 

It had been found that the rise in cases in Puducherry is due to the infection being spread by people arriving from Chennai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts for social functions as well as by Puducherry people who are returning from Chennai.
 

