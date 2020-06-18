Puducherry reports seventh coronavirus death as 37-year-old man dies at IGMCRI

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 37-year-old chicken seller in Gingee Salaai market died of COVID-19 this afternoon, Puducherry Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said.

He was admitted on June 15 in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) after he tested positive for the viral disease and passed away around 3:10 PM today.

“He was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis . He was an immunosuppressive patient presented with severe pancytopenia “, said Dr Mohan Kumar

With this, the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to seven in the UT.