Puducherry reports seventh coronavirus death as 37-year-old man dies at IGMCRI
Published: 18th June 2020 08:26 PM | Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:26 PM | A+A A-
PUDUCHERRY: A 37-year-old chicken seller in Gingee Salaai market died of COVID-19 this afternoon, Puducherry Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said.
He was admitted on June 15 in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) after he tested positive for the viral disease and passed away around 3:10 PM today.
“He was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis . He was an immunosuppressive patient presented with severe pancytopenia “, said Dr Mohan Kumar
With this, the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to seven in the UT.