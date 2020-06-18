Thinking of flouting checks? Beware!

By Express News Service

1.Coimbatore

District Revenue Officials sealed a Xerox shop near the Sulur Tahsildar office for allegedly issuing fake e-passes to public, on Wednesday. Officials from Revenue Department said that, Manivannan, native of Tiruchendur, who works in Coimbatore, was travelling to his native on Tuesday. When his car was stopped at Virudhunagar Check Post, he showed an e-pass. However, a mismatch on the name of travellers was found, following which he was detained. He got e-pass for ` 2,500 and with investigation police zeroed in on the Xerox shop issuing fake e-passes, said sources.

2. Salem

The Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) has registered cases against 17 persons who returned to Salem without obtaining e-passes from other districts and states. Police are conducting vehicle check at Salem border and are taking swab tests, but some people take alternate routes to evade checking. Till June 16, the SCMC identified 17 persons who evaded testing and out of them four tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Cuddalore

District collector warned strict action against those coming into the district without valid reasons and e-passes. After the State government announced that Chennai and its neighbouring three districts will undergo lockdown from June 19; several Cuddalore natives residing in those regions have started coming to Cuddalore. Due to this, the district has been witnessing surge in cases. The Cuddalore- Puducherry borders are being strictly monitored and many non-essential vehicles are sent back to Cuddalore and Villupuram from Puducherry check post, confirm sources.

4. Virudhunagar

Sources said that two persons - Raj* and Anita* - had returned to their home at Chinna Perali hamlet from Chennai, on May 18, with proper passes. They were checked at the checkpost, but since they were asymptomatic their swab samples were not taken. They were advised to be under home-quarantine. However, Raj flouted rules and being a Cooperative society manager, came into contact with more than 25 people. After seeing symptoms on May 25 he went to hospital along with his wife, where they both test Covid positive. Contact tracing is on.* name changed

5. NAGAPATTINAM

Police registered case against an army jawan on Wednesday allegedly for travelling and entering Nagapattinam without e-pass. Sources said the sepoy, a native of Thittacherri, travelled in a bus meant for migrant labourers and had kicked up a with officials at the check post . “The sepoy had come from New Delhi on annual vacation. He landed in Chennai and got on a SETC bus operated for migrant labourers to Sirkazhi. We are investigating how he managed to hop into the bus. We booked him as he prevented us from doing our duty, “ said an investigating officer from Kolidam Police Station. The sepoy refused to produce his ID card or an e-pass when officials checked passengers at Kollidam check post and picked up an argument. A scuffle broke out between him and police, sources said . Only when senior officials arrived on the scene, he showed his army identity card but did not have e-pass. He was booked.

6. Nagercoil

After a passenger who arrived at Thoothukudi airport from Chennai tested positive for Covid, 35 persons who travelled with him in a bus have been home-quarantined. Collector Prashant M Wadnere said the man took a bus to reach Kanniyakumari district. “While travelling in buses, passengers should wear masks, and maintain social distance,” he advised.

7. Karaikal

All dirt roads (katcha roads) leading to Karaikal have been closed and entry into the district made stricter from Wednesday. Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma said, “We have strengthened checking at all seven entry points of Karaikal district. We are shutting down all katcha roads which lead from Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts into Karaikal.”