TN govt joins reservation bandwagon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday filed a writ petition at the Madras High Court, seeking 50 per cent reservation for OBC candidates for admission to medical and dental courses under the surrendered All-India quota for 2020-21. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan filed the PIL, which prayed for a direction to the Centre, Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to provide facility for OBCs under the AIQ in UG and PG medical courses for 2020-21. It has been posted for hearing on Monday.