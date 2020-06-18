Toning down the intensity of lockdown

The norms for the ‘intensified’ lockdown have been revised again
- Pre-paid autos, taxis and private vehicles allowed to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports
- Police personnel will regulate these vehicles; e-pass will be issued by TN e-governance agency
- Headquarters of banks and financial institutions are permitted to function with minimal staff
- Bank branches with minimal staff may function from June 20 to June 26 from 10am to 2pm for cash transactions; No direct service to public
- Workers staying within the premises of industries need not undergo RT-PCR tests
- E-passes will be issued by the Industries Department to managerial staff to move in and out of city
- Seaports will be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities, medical equipment and other medical services
- Telecom, essential IT-ITES services to function with minimal staff and e-pass will be provided to workers
- Milk and drinking water vehicles permitted
- Permission to staff working in petrol bunks provided they carry id cards, delivery of LPG cylinders allowed
Strict directions
Chennai: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has directed the Chennai corporation commissioner and collectors of the adjoining districts to strictly enforce the intensified lockdown for the next 12 days starting tomorrow. They have asked to restrict the movement of people to other districts to contain the spread.
“Focus must be on streamlined testing, patient management, and effective contact tracing, while ensuring smooth supply of essentials to quarantined houses,” he said in a letter, while calling for more publicity campaigns to create awareness among the public.