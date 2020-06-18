Toning down the intensity of lockdown

By Express News Service

The norms for the ‘intensified’ lockdown have been revised again

Pre-paid autos, taxis and private vehicles allowed to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports

Police personnel will regulate these vehicles; e-pass will be issued by TN e-governance agency

Headquarters of banks and financial institutions are permitted to function with minimal staff

Bank branches with minimal staff may function from June 20 to June 26 from 10am to 2pm for cash transactions; No direct service to public

Workers staying within the premises of industries need not undergo RT-PCR tests

E-passes will be issued by the Industries Department to managerial staff to move in and out of city

Seaports will be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities, medical equipment and other medical services

Telecom, essential IT-ITES services to function with minimal staff and e-pass will be provided to workers

Milk and drinking water vehicles permitted

Permission to staff working in petrol bunks provided they carry id cards, delivery of LPG cylinders allowed

Strict directions

Chennai: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has directed the Chennai corporation commissioner and collectors of the adjoining districts to strictly enforce the intensified lockdown for the next 12 days starting tomorrow. They have asked to restrict the movement of people to other districts to contain the spread.



“Focus must be on streamlined testing, patient management, and effective contact tracing, while ensuring smooth supply of essentials to quarantined houses,” he said in a letter, while calling for more publicity campaigns to create awareness among the public.