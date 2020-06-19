STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another grim day for Tamil Nadu with 2,115 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Chennai reported the lion's share of fresh cases with 1,322, taking the city's tally to 38,327 on the day it came under an intensified lockdown.

Swab tests being taken in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 2,115 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 54,449, while the death toll rose to 666 with 41 more deaths on Friday.

Chennai reported the lion's share of fresh cases with 1,322, taking the city's tally to 38,327 on the day it came under an intensified lockdown. Among its neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu recorded 95 cases, Kancheepuram 39 and Tiruvallur 86.

Meanwhile, the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health also gave district wise sample tests per million population data that has been updated into the ICMR web portal so far.

The official data showed that in Chennai 22,954 samples per million population were tested. In comparison, only 8,666 samples per million population were tested from Tamil Nadu while the corresponding figure for India is 4,657.

After Chennai, Theni stood second with 16,195 samples per million population tested.

Chennai, Theni, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, The Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Chengalpattu and Thanjavur had the highest number of samples tested per million population in the state. Other districts including Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur which has been recording a significant number of cases after Chennai saw a lower number of samples tested.

In Kancheepuram, 7,912 samples per million population were tested while it was 3,846 in Tiruvallur.

The bulletin showed that in Chennai, 1,65,609 samples were tested, the highest in all districts.

Meanwhile, the bulletin also showed that 10 of the 41 people who died didn’t have comorbid conditions. Fifteen of them died at private hospitals and 26 in government hospitals. Twenty-nine of the 41 deceased were from Chennai.

The deceased were in the age group of 38 to 88 years. Meanwhile, the state also tested 25,902 persons and 27,537 samples on the day. Also, the bulletin said 1,630 patients were discharged following treatment and the state now has 23,509 active cases.

