STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Casteist slur: DMK MP RS Bharathi habituated to derogatory remarks, complainant tells HC

Bharathi is facing charges of insulting judges from the SC/ST communities.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MP and organising secretary RS Bharathi is habitual in making derogatory statements, submitted the counsel for Adi Thamizhar Makkal Katchi, the original complainant, in the Madras High Court.  

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai against the bail granted to DMK MP RS Bharathi by a sessions court.

The counsel added that the DMK leader is making derogatory speeches against 31% of the population of the country literally.

Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court, after recording the submissions, reserved the orders on the case without mentioning a date. The judge also advised the senior counsel appearing for the DMK MP that the leader should not make derogatory remarks against any group of people.

Bharathi was on May 23 arrested by the Chennai CCB on charges of insulting judges from the SC/ST communities. The same day, a sessions court granted him bail primarily on grounds that Bharathi risks Covid-19 infection if remanded in a prison. The Chennai Police subsequently challenged this in the high court seeking to cancel the bail.

The MP had earlier clarified that his statements were only meant to highlight the contributions by the Dravidian movement to the Dalit community. He had apologised for the remarks following which he was granted bail by the sessions court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RS Bharathi Rajya Sabha MP DMK MP casteist remarks
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp