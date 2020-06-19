Casteist slur: DMK MP RS Bharathi habituated to derogatory remarks, complainant tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MP and organising secretary RS Bharathi is habitual in making derogatory statements, submitted the counsel for Adi Thamizhar Makkal Katchi, the original complainant, in the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai against the bail granted to DMK MP RS Bharathi by a sessions court.

The counsel added that the DMK leader is making derogatory speeches against 31% of the population of the country literally.

Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court, after recording the submissions, reserved the orders on the case without mentioning a date. The judge also advised the senior counsel appearing for the DMK MP that the leader should not make derogatory remarks against any group of people.

Bharathi was on May 23 arrested by the Chennai CCB on charges of insulting judges from the SC/ST communities. The same day, a sessions court granted him bail primarily on grounds that Bharathi risks Covid-19 infection if remanded in a prison. The Chennai Police subsequently challenged this in the high court seeking to cancel the bail.

The MP had earlier clarified that his statements were only meant to highlight the contributions by the Dravidian movement to the Dalit community. He had apologised for the remarks following which he was granted bail by the sessions court.