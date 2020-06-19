STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chess coins, hopscotch toys unearthed from Adichanallur, Sivagalai

The excavation in Sivagalai is being carried out in two trenches and seven quadrants.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A burial urn identified at Sivagalai archaeological site left in situ | spl arrangement

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Archaeologists, since May 25 last, have unearthed more than 100 artefacts, including 10 burial urns and chess coins, from Adichanallur and Sivagalai archaeological sites. Inspecting the artefacts, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said excavations at these sites could shed light on the lifestyle and culture of ancient Tamil civilisation.

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology commenced excavation at Adichanallur and Sivagalai archaeological sites on May 25. The State government funded `28 lakh and `31 lakh for excavations at Adichanallur and Sivagalai, respectively. While Adichanallur has been excavated several times since 1876, Sivagalai is being excavated for the first time. Radiocarbon dating on two artefacts unearthed from Adichanallur suggest that they belong to 905 BC and 696 BC, respectively.

Adichanallur Excavation Director J Baskar said excavations carried out in 15 trenches on a mound yielded more than 100 artefacts, including smoking pipe, copper rings, chess coins, urn burials (three in numbers) and iron objects. Evidence also suggest that hopscotch (locally known as Paandi or Nondi) was played in Adichanallur.

A few pieces of human bones (in situ) have also been identified. Sivagalai Excavation Director M Prabakaran, said archeologists excavated 10 artefacts, including pieces of iron needles, unidentified terracotta objects and full urns (seven) from Sivagalai. Besides, two broken urns were also unearthed, Prabakaran added. The excavation in Sivagalai is being carried out in two trenches and seven quadrants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adichanallur Sivagalai archaeological sites artefacts Tamil civilisation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp