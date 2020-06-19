Chess coins, hopscotch toys unearthed from Adichanallur, Sivagalai

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Archaeologists, since May 25 last, have unearthed more than 100 artefacts, including 10 burial urns and chess coins, from Adichanallur and Sivagalai archaeological sites. Inspecting the artefacts, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said excavations at these sites could shed light on the lifestyle and culture of ancient Tamil civilisation.

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology commenced excavation at Adichanallur and Sivagalai archaeological sites on May 25. The State government funded `28 lakh and `31 lakh for excavations at Adichanallur and Sivagalai, respectively. While Adichanallur has been excavated several times since 1876, Sivagalai is being excavated for the first time. Radiocarbon dating on two artefacts unearthed from Adichanallur suggest that they belong to 905 BC and 696 BC, respectively.

Adichanallur Excavation Director J Baskar said excavations carried out in 15 trenches on a mound yielded more than 100 artefacts, including smoking pipe, copper rings, chess coins, urn burials (three in numbers) and iron objects. Evidence also suggest that hopscotch (locally known as Paandi or Nondi) was played in Adichanallur.

A few pieces of human bones (in situ) have also been identified. Sivagalai Excavation Director M Prabakaran, said archeologists excavated 10 artefacts, including pieces of iron needles, unidentified terracotta objects and full urns (seven) from Sivagalai. Besides, two broken urns were also unearthed, Prabakaran added. The excavation in Sivagalai is being carried out in two trenches and seven quadrants.