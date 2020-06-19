STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In bid to curb COVID-19, public access to Puducherry legislative assembly complex restricted

The offices of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and other ministers are housed in the Legislative Assembly complex along with those of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Published: 19th June 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 07:36 PM

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at his office

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Restrictions on the public have been imposed in the Puducherry legislative assembly complex on Friday in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The offices of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and other ministers are housed in the legislative assembly complex along with those of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Besides, the offices of the Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government Whip, legislature parties, assembly secretariat and council of ministers are also in the legislative assembly complex.

According to a release from speaker V Sivakozhunthu on Friday, the public would not be allowed into the office of the Chief Minister and ministers without valid reasons. Only with prior permission from the concerned office will they be allowed.

People coming to the assembly have to register their names, phone numbers and the purpose of their visit. After this, approval is sought from the concerned office for entry. No one is allowed in without wearing a mask and sanitizing their hands in front of the assembly, where their body temperature is also checked.

Barricades have been erected fifty metres away from the entrance on either side of the road in front of the assembly and at the back, the speaker said. He urged the ministers and legislators to meet people and perform their duties in their offices in their respective constituencies.

So far, there have been no restrictions in entry of people to the legislative assembly complex and people would walk in freely and meet the concerned minister or MLA. Some people have even come to hang around in the assembly complex and chit chat there.

