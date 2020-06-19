New COVID-19 cases decline to 16 in Puducherry, three from mask manufacturing firm

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: There was a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry on Friday, with 16 new patients, of which 15 were in Puducherry region and one in Karaikal region.

Releasing the information, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said with this the total number of cases in the UT has risen to 287, while there have been seven deaths.

Presently 162 persons are undergoing treatment, including 154 in Puducherry (131 patients at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 23 at JIPMER), seven in Karaikal GH and one in Mahe GH. In all, 118 patients have been discharged after recovery including two patients on Friday.

Till now, 11679 samples have been tested, of which 11231 have been negative and the test results of 164 are awaited.

The new case reported in Karaikal region is a 35-year-old woman who is eight months pregnant.

The minister said that he had inspected the Gorimedu and Kalapet check posts and found that medical teams have been withdrawn. Previously, students of the Mother Teresa Institute of Health Sciences were deployed. Medical teams would be made available at the check posts in a couple of days, he added.

Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr S Mohan Kumar said that of the sixteen new cases, six were having contacts with positive cases and three are from the mask manufacturing industry. The contact tracing of the rest is in progress. A marine engineer from Veerampatinam here who tested positive for the virus and fled from his house was traced in Delhi and detained.

As many as 18 new containment zones have been announced while two have been lifted, he said and called on the people to be very careful.