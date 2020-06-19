STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay salary on time during pandemic: College guest lecturers appeal to Tamil Nadu government

The guest lecturers said they have not been compensated since April and asked for the government to release their salaries soon or provide them some relief. 

Published: 19th June 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

While they said they used to take loans from friends and relatives, with the pandemic, they can no longer approach them.  (Photo | PTI)

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Guest lecturers of government arts and science colleges have complained they have no sources of income in the lockdown and are seeking government help in the form of salary payments in this period.

They said they have not been compensated since April and asked for the government to release their salaries soon or provide them some relief. 

Though guest faculty are not paid for vacations, they argued that this was not a vacation period, but a pandemic. 

A guest faculty from Pudukkottai said, “The government is considerate enough to recommend private companies not fire or cut pay of employees in this pandemic. I wish they also extend this empathetic view to guest lecturers and pay us salaries. If that is not possible, they could give us some form of relief.”

Through various associations of guest lecturers said they have petitioned the government on the matter, they are still awaiting a response. 

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

“Usually for practical exam duty and evaluation, it is the guest lecturers who do the work. In May, we have no vacation pay. If we got paid, it would be of some help,” said a Tiruchy guest lecturer. Many guest lecturers complained they usually get their salaries for all the months, after and including April, cumulatively, after August. 

While they said they used to take loans from friends and relatives, with the pandemic, they can no longer approach them. 

A guest lecturer from Ariyalur said, “In previous years, people would loan us money without much thought knowing we could pay them back. We pay back by Deepavali each year at the latest. This year, everyone is cash-strapped in the lockdown and themselves struggling to get back on their feet.”

Regional Joint Director of College Education Arivudainambi said, “The guest faculty do not have work now. They have sent petitions to the department and the government would look into it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp