Tamil Nadu government finances stretched, will doctors take pension cut?

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With COVID-19 stretching resources, the state government has come up with a proposal to reduce pension of doctors. Those who served as medical officers and retired prior to 2009 received letters recently from the government eliciting response to the proposal to revert pension to the pre-2018 scale.



Government doctors got their pension revised in 2018 after a long legal battle. It started in 2015 when Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Tamil Nadu government in a case filed by the retired doctors association. In 2016, Dr Gamal Abdul Nasser moved Madras High Court seeking pension revision and argued that his subordinates received more than him.



The court ruled in his favour. The state challenged the order but did not get a favourable verdict. A GO to increase his pension was issued in 2018. Citing this, other retired doctors approached the government and got their pension revised too.



Each pensioner got about Rs 2 lakhs more per annum and the state incurred additional expenditure of Rs 300 crore for 15,000 retirees, sources said.



The pandemic has forced a re-think and the beneficiaries understandably are riled.



“Doctors who will be affected are between 69-85 years of age. Is it fair on the part of the government to revert to the old scale now?,” said Dr. A Jesudoss, retired ENT Professor, Thanjavur Medical College.



“It is unfair to cut pension during the pandemic,” said Dr Paramasivan, retired senior civil surgeon, KAPV Vishwanathan College.



Besides the financial burden, the government argued that the post of professor did not exist before 23.10.2009, when the medical officers retired. The government said medical officers were holding position of readers or associate professors and could not be regarded as professors.



A senior advocate, who has knowledge about this case, said “The GO in 2018 was passed after taking into account the SC order in 2015. How can they take a U-turn now? Dr T Rajagopal, president, TN Govt Retired Medical Officers Association, said, “The government says we were not professors. Can a medical college function without the post of professor? If one doctor can be given revised pension, everyone

should.”



When contacted, a senior official in the finance department recalled the SC order was in their favour. He added “We will take a final call after hearing the objections from the retired doctors.”