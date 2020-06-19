Tirupathur GH gets its own COVID-19 testing lab at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A laboratory to test for COVID-19 has been established at the Government Hospital (GH) in Tirupathur town at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Officials claimed that it is the first time in the country that a COVID-19 testing RT-PCR laboratory has been set up at a Taluk headquarters hospital.

Even after Tirupathur took shape as a separate district, the Taluk headquarters hospital located in Tirupathur town has not been upgraded to a district headquarters hospital.

“The laboratory will have the capacity to test 400 samples per day, in two shifts. Each shift will have 4 technicians, 2 data operators, one microbiologist and 2 labourers,” according to Dr S Thilipan, chief medical officer (CMO) of Tirupathur GH.

He noted that the staff were trained at Dharmapuri and a microbiologist was posted on deputation.

The arrangements for setting up the COVID-19 virus testing laboratory were completed in a short span of two weeks.

Tamil Nadu Ministers KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration) and Nilofer Kafeel (Labour and Employment) inaugurated the testing facility at a function on Friday.

District collector MP Sivanarul and SP P Vijayakumar were also present.

Earlier, samples collected in Tirupathur district were sent to the testing centre at the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH). Of late, it took four to five days to get the results due to piling up of samples, officials noted.

Given the emerging situation where COVID-19 cases have been surging, the authorities initiated quick action to set up the testing centre.

Isolation treatment for positive patients will also begin from Saturday at the Tirupathur GH where 100 beds have been readied for the purpose.