STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirupathur GH gets its own COVID-19 testing lab at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore

Officials claimed that it is the first time in the country that a COVID-19 testing RT-PCR laboratory has been set up at a Taluk headquarters hospital

Published: 19th June 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

The COVID-19 testing lab at Tirupathur GH

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A laboratory to test for COVID-19 has been established at the Government Hospital (GH) in Tirupathur town at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Officials claimed that it is the first time in the country that a COVID-19 testing RT-PCR laboratory has been set up at a Taluk headquarters hospital.

Even after Tirupathur took shape as a separate district, the Taluk headquarters hospital located in Tirupathur town has not been upgraded to a district headquarters hospital.

“The laboratory will have the capacity to test 400 samples per day, in two shifts. Each shift will have 4 technicians, 2 data operators, one microbiologist and 2 labourers,” according to Dr S Thilipan, chief medical officer (CMO) of Tirupathur GH.

He noted that the staff were trained at Dharmapuri and a microbiologist was posted on deputation.

The arrangements for setting up the COVID-19 virus testing laboratory were completed in a short span of two weeks.

Tamil Nadu Ministers KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration) and Nilofer Kafeel (Labour and Employment) inaugurated the testing facility at a function on Friday.

District collector MP Sivanarul and SP P Vijayakumar were also present.

Earlier, samples collected in Tirupathur district were sent to the testing centre at the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH). Of late, it took four to five days to get the results due to piling up of samples, officials noted.

Given the emerging situation where COVID-19 cases have been surging, the authorities initiated quick action to set up the testing centre.

Isolation treatment for positive patients will also begin from Saturday at the Tirupathur GH where 100 beds have been readied for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tirupathur GH
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp