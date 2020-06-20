STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

16 mask manufacturing company employees test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, count at 338

With this, the total number of cases have risen to 338 and active cases to 200 in the Union Territory and 131 patients have been discharged so far including 13 patients on Saturday.

Published: 20th June 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Sixteen people working for a mask manufacturing company are among the new 52 COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry on Saturday.  

With this, the total number of cases have risen to 338 and active cases to 200 in the Union Territory and 131 patients have been discharged so far including 13 patients on Saturday.

Releasing the information, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar, said that 50 new cases were recorded in Puducherry region,while two were reported from Karaikal.  

A total of 374 samples were tested, of which 52 turned out to be positive. 

Till now, over 11,992 samples have been tested, of which 11,486 were found negative and the results of 206 are awaited.

There are also no positive cases in Yanam and Mahe regions of the UT.

Further, of the 200 persons undergoing treatment, 192 are in Puducherry region (161 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 31 others at JIPMER) and eight in Karaikal GH.

The patients' ages range from between three-month to 82 years, the health director said.

Stating that the proliferation of COVID-19 cannot be prevented unless people cooperate, he also appealed people to restrict movement especially to markets on the weekeneds, to avoid crowding and follow requisite preventive measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp