16 mask manufacturing company employees test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, count at 338

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Sixteen people working for a mask manufacturing company are among the new 52 COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases have risen to 338 and active cases to 200 in the Union Territory and 131 patients have been discharged so far including 13 patients on Saturday.

Releasing the information, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar, said that 50 new cases were recorded in Puducherry region,while two were reported from Karaikal.

A total of 374 samples were tested, of which 52 turned out to be positive.

Till now, over 11,992 samples have been tested, of which 11,486 were found negative and the results of 206 are awaited.

There are also no positive cases in Yanam and Mahe regions of the UT.

Further, of the 200 persons undergoing treatment, 192 are in Puducherry region (161 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 31 others at JIPMER) and eight in Karaikal GH.

The patients' ages range from between three-month to 82 years, the health director said.

Stating that the proliferation of COVID-19 cannot be prevented unless people cooperate, he also appealed people to restrict movement especially to markets on the weekeneds, to avoid crowding and follow requisite preventive measures.