AIADMK, DMK support Centre over China face-off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a gesture of extending support for the Central government, Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday said the AIADMK would firmly stand behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre, and the Armed Forces in defending the country’s borders, and would back all proposed measures to be taken by them in this regard.

Panneerselvam said this during the all-party meeting convened through video conference by the PM on Friday to discuss the ongoing Indo-China face-off. Paying tributes to martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley, the Dy CM said that the country has been subjected to facing this aggressive posturing from the Chinese side, during the ongoing pandemic.

“Not an inch of the Indian territory will ever be conceded. As our leader J Jayalalithaa had repeatedly emphasised, the territorial integrity of the country must be preserved at any cost. There can be no compromise on this aspect,” he added. Stating that Modi had displayed great sagacity and firmness in dealing with the situation, OPS expressed confidence that the nation would overcome these challenges.

DMK chief MK Stalin also welcomed the PM’s statement that India would protect her self-respect, and every single inch of its territory, from any external aggression. He added, “The DMK stands firmly with the PM, at this moment. We will not retreat when the battle cry has been sounded.” OPS and Stalin also made remarks about martyred Havildar K Palaniswami, from Ramanathapuram. While Panneerselvam said that this fittingly showed every Indian from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari would defend the country, Stalin said the people of the State are always at the forefront when it comes to defending the nation.