All Class X students will be promoted, clarifies DGE; minister warns schools 

The minister made the remarks in response to a question pertaining to allegations of malpractice against a private school.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ERODE: Even as the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Friday clarified that Class X and XI students will be promoted irrespective of the marks they secured in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said strict action will be taken against private schools that tamper with marks.

The minister made the remarks in response to a question pertaining to allegations of malpractice against a private school. “We already collected quarterly and half-yearly marks from the school and the final results will be announced and monitored accordingly,” Sengottaiyan, who was in Gobichettipalayam, said on Friday.  The DGE, in a letter, also asked all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in the districts to pass on the information to heads of high and higher secondary schools.

Plea in High Court against fee collection by schools
Chennai: A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain private colleges and schools from collecting fees during the Covid-19 pandemic. In his PIL petition, L Charles Alexander of Anna Nagar West submitted that under the Constitution, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance and WHO-United Nations guidelines, government authorities are to prevent the managements of private colleges and schools from collecting fees during the pandemic period. He prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to take action against the managements and direct them to follow orders.

