Centre proposes state-specific OBC reservation in medical admission

The Centre said a similar submission has been made at the Supreme Court, where a case is pending.

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed the Madras High Court that it has proposed to apply a state-specific reservation for Other Backward Castes in medical admissions for the All India quota (AIQ). The proposal also came with a condition that overall reservation will not exceed 50 per cent of the total available seats and the existing reservation of the Unreserved Category (UC), ST and SC will also not be disturbed by proportionately increasing the number of seats with the cooperation of all participating states and Medical Council of India (MCI). The Centre said a similar submission has been made at the Supreme Court, where a case is pending.

Further, the issue of providing reservation for OBCs is under active consideration for the case that was filed in 2015 and to be heard on July 8 in the Supreme Court, said the counter filed by the centre at the 
Madras High Court. The petition at the Supreme Court seeks 27 per cent reservation in favour of candidates belonging to OBC in All India UG/PG quota scheme.

B Srinivas, the Assistant Director-General of the Directorate General of Health Services of Ministry of Family Health and Welfare has submitted the counter at the High Court, where he stated that ever since introduction of filling up of seats in UG and PG in medical courses according to the orders of Supreme Court in 1986, no reservation to candidates belonging to OBC was provided other than in central institutions in AIQ.

On June 16, the HC issued  notices to the Centre after parties in the State sought 50 per cent reservation in UG and PG Medical Courses in AIQ on the seats surrendered by the State to the Centre. The court issued adjourned the plea to June 22. The present selection process has been followed even when most parties were in power through their alliances in the past. 

The Tamil Nadu Act 1994 was very much there since its enactment. The current issue is with regard of filling up seats surrendered in AIQ and the same is filled as per the scheme approved by the Supreme Court, submitted Srinivas.

Pointing out that the DGHS has conducted selection for admission to PG medical courses for 2020-21 and declared results on April 11 as per the scheme in force and strict compliance of the directions of the Apex Court, Srinivas said, The result for II round of counselling was declared on June 16 and candidates are in the process of reporting to the allotted institutions.

Any interim order at this stage would affect the hospitals to which selected candidates were allotted more particularly when there is a shortage of medical staff due to Covid-19. Also, seats to medical courses should be filled within the time frame fixed by the Apex Court. Any interim order restraining would affect compliance of the Supreme Court directive, Srinivas concluded.

Not to cross 50% 
The proposal comes with a rider that overall reservation will not exceed 50% of the total available seats and existing reservation of UC & Sc/ST categories

