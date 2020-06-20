STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai lockdown results in low occupancy on special trains

“There was not much rush in most special trains running through Tiruchy. With the lockdown in Chennai, we are expecting a further drop in the number of passengers,” an official said.

Published: 20th June 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: With Chennai, Chengalpattu and two other districts coming under a 12-day intense lockdown, the occupancy rate was very poor on the Chengalpattu-Tiruchy special train on Friday. Very few passengers arrived by the morning train.

“There was not much rush in most special trains running through Tiruchy. With the lockdown in Chennai, we are expecting a further drop in the number of passengers,” an official said.

However, it is clear Railways was expecting a drop in the number of passengers and changed the composition of the Chengalpattu-Tiruchchirappalli-Chengalpattu train (Train No. 06795/06796) on Thursday. The Chengalpattu - Tiruchchirappalli special train (via mainline) operated with 16 coaches as opposed to 23. Similarly, number of coaches in Tiruchchirappalli - Nagercoil -Tiruchchirappalli Superfast were reduced to 14 from 19, and will come into effect from Monday.

“Middle seats in reserved coaches are left vacant to ensure social distancing. Trains are running with less than 50 per cent occupancy, therefore the composition has been altered,” said a railway official. Meanwhile, the Railways denied reports that Chengalpattu-bound trains were terminated at Villuppuram, and that the station was not operating any trains.

“Two trains were operated from Chengalpattu to Tiruchy as per the schedule,” added the official.On the other hand, flight operations between Chennai and Tiruchy using 74-seater ATR aircraft have been getting a good response. The morning flight from Chennai with 54 passengers on board reached Tiruchy at 10.30 am and it departed with 44 passengers at 11.14 am.

Sources said that were sufficient passengers for the evening Chennai flight. The district administration is collecting swab samples of all passengers arriving at the airport. From Thursday onward, officials have been collecting details of Chengalpattu passengers arriving at Tiruchy railway station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruchy coronavirus Chennai lockdown
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp