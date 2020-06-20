COVID-19: Police station shut in Tiruvannamalai after cop tests positive; 130 cases in a day

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

A police station in Tiruvannamalai district has been closed after a Sub Inspector tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday while the total tally crossed 1000 following a single-day spike of 130 cases.

The Sub Inspector was serving with the Mangalam police station in Kilpennathur in the district.

After the test results were received, 25 cops attached to the station were immediately put under quarantine at a nearby polytechnic college.

“As soon as the results of the Sub Inspector were received, the police personnel in Mangalam station were moved out to a nearby polytechnic college. The station was shut for disinfection purposes,” an officer said.

However, he added that administrative work will be done in the premises but outside the building.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Tiruvannamalai district has now risen to 1009.

Of the fresh cases, 52 were Chennai returnees, five from Karnataka and 27 were primary contacts.

Most of the cases were reported from Kattampoondi, Chengam, Navalapakkam blocks and Tiruvannamalai municipality.

The toll from COVID-19 increased to six on Saturday following the death of a patient in Tiruvannamalai town.