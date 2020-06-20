EPS says no chance of extending lockdown, urges public and opposition to assist govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the COVID-19 outbreak cannot be contained without the cooperation of the people, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to the public as well as all political parties to assist the government in its intense efforts to contain the spread of the infection.

The Chief Minister said, "As of now, there is no possibility of extending the lockdown. This infection is a new one. How it comes, spreads and decreases is not known. No one is able to fix the nature of this infection. However, the government is serious about treating those infected with this virus and preventing the spread."

Referring to political leaders asking for the rationale behind the intensified lockdown in Chennai, the Chief Minister said, “It is like putting up speed breakers on the road when there is heavy flow of vehicles. Similarly, this intensified lockdown is meant for preventing the spread of this infection and not to trouble anyone,” the Chief Minister said after inspecting the COVID-19 care centre set up at the Guru Nanak matriculation higher secondary school at Velachery.

In this connection, Palaniswami went on to say, “When those with symptoms of this infection go out, they become carriers of this virus. When we avoid going out due to the lockdown, the spread is avoided. Further, door to door identification of symptomatic persons is being carried out during the lockdown and they are being admitted to hospital. For these purposes, the lockdown is useful."

The Chief Minister said in the 527 fever camps conducted, 33,839 persons took the tests and 900 were identified with symptoms. Of them, 694 were being treated now. It is the duty of the government to conduct a high number of tests, identify the persons with symptoms and treat them but people should cooperate with it in this regard, he said. In Chennai, 17,500 beds are available for COVID-19 patients, of which 5,000 are in hospitals and the rest in colleges and other places, he added.

On the allegation that high treatment costs are being collected by private hospitals, the Chief Minister said, "Those who cannot afford it get treatment at government hospitals. Only those who can afford the cost get admitted to private hospitals. If the poor have CM's health insurance scheme, they need not pay anything to private hospitals."

Asked about the reports that Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan had contracted COVID-19, Palaniswami said the Minister had denied it. When a scribe noted that DMK president MK Stalin had said the Minister was infected by the virus and enquired about his health, Palaniswami said, "Only the concerned person can clarify this."

Asked about the charge that an illusion is being created that Chennai alone has a high number of infections, the Chief Minister said information in this regard was being given transparently every day. "In the inner districts, the infection is low. But those who have gone to other districts are diagnosed with this infection and they are being treated."

Asked whether any time frame could be set to bring down this infection completely, the Chief Minister said, "God alone knows. Health experts say this infection will come down gradually. The World Health Organisation says this infection can be prevented but it cannot be wiped out. The only way out is to be self-disciplined. People should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government in this regard."