Madras HC reserves orders on plea challenging RS Bharathi’s bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The counsel for complainant Kalyana Sundaram of Adi Thamizhar Makkal Kathci submitted at the Madras High Court that DMK MP and organising secretary RS Bharathi was habitual in making derogatory statements.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Crime Branch against the bail granted to Bharathi by a sessions court. Kalyana Sundaram’s counsel added that Bharathi’s earlier remarks were against Brahmins, and now it was against the SC/ST community, who constitute about 26 per cent of the country’s population.

Justice N Sathish Kumar, after recording the submissions, reserved orders on the case for a later date. The judge also advised the senior counsel appearing on Bharathi’s behalf, that the leader should refrain from making derogatory statements against anybody.

Bharathi was arrested by the CCB on May 23. The MP had earlier clarified that his statements were only meant to highlight contributions by the Dravidian movement towards the Dalits, and had apologised for the remarks.