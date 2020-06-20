STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JIPMER exam leaves students in fix

Students from other districts appearing for PG entrance exam in Chennai on June 21 finding it difficult to avail e-passes; many fear contracting Covid

Published: 20th June 2020 05:57 AM

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Covid-19 outbreak has tested the mettle of all. It has laid waste to businesses, crushed hopes, and broken dreams. But, a section of students is torn between salvaging the remains of their dreams and letting them go. These are the students vying for a seat in the premier medical studies institute JIPMER. Theirs is a catch-22 situation. If they want to pursue postgraduate studies, they have undertake the entrance test on June 21.

And, if they have to undertake the test, they need to go to Chennai. However, with the capital city under complete lockdown, their chances of a hassle-free journey is slim. This is a problem the officials already have an answer to: Use the hall ticket as an e-Pass. JIPMER officials assured that they have spoken to the Joint and Chief Secretaries of the State government to make this possible. The candidates have been advised not to visit any other place in Chennai.

However, this assurance does not solve the other aspect of the problem: How to reach Chennai? While officials say that a majority of the 800-odd aspirants having Chennai as their centre are from the city, what about the minority? Gunasekharan, a resident of Dharmapuri, is confused. His daughter has set her eyes on the test, but there is no way he can bring her to Chennai from Dharmapuri, especially since there is no public transport available.

Moreover, private vehicle operators are giving Chennai a wide berth. Now, if these candidates reach Chennai, are they not risking exposure and infection? And, would the parents and children be placed under quarantine? asks Gunasekharan. When contacted, Chennai Commissioner of Police A K Vishwanathan said that while the police department does not issue e-Pass, if the State allows the candidates to enter Chennai, the police would not obstruct them.  

IIT-H aspirants allowed
Chief Secretary K Shanmugam instructed the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to allow entry of candidates attending IIT Hyderabad entrance exam. The chief secretary directed the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to consider the admit card issued by the IIT as equivalent to the curfew e-Pass, allowing students free movement to and from Chennai exclusively for the purpose of examination.

JIPMER
