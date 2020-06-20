Stalin seeks attention by raising allegations: Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking a dig at DMK chief MK Stalin over allegations that adequate number of Covid-19 tests were not being done in the State, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju compared him with famous Sangam-era poet, Nakkirar. The Minister said that just like the poet was known for fault finding, the DMK leader is seeking attention by criticising the government. The Minister told mediapersons that adequate testing was taking place.

He also rebuked the DMK for criticising notification on name change of 1,018 places. Raju recalled, “When DMK's Parliamentary Party leader TR Baalu was the Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, all signboards, including those at State Highways, were written in three languages. The order was Hindi, English and Tamil at last.” Also, has any of the school in Madurai run by DMK cadre excluded Hindi out of their syllabus, he questioned.

“A Government Order on the name change was not passed and it is only a notification. Considering the expert opinions, the final report would be released,” he said.