CM seeks people’s support as TN sees 2,396 cases, 38 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,396 new cases of Covid-19 and 38 deaths on Saturday, taking the State’s tally to 56,845 and toll to 704. Chennai alone reported 1,254 cases and 30 deaths as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated that the outbreak cannot be contained without public cooperation.

As the capital and its three neighbouring districts completed the second day of an intense lockdown, the Chief Minister ruled out the possibility — for now — of extending the restrictions. “It (the intense lockdown) is like putting speed breakers on the road when there is heavy flow of traffic. It is meant to prevent the spread and not to trouble anyone,” he explained, while inspecting a Covid care centre in the city.

Asked how long it would take to contain the virus, Palaniswami said, “God alone knows when we can bring this down. Health experts say it will be gradual. The WHO says it can be prevented but not wiped out. The only way out is to be self-disciplined. People should adhere to guidelines issued by the government.” Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu tested a whopping 32,186 people across 85 labs on Saturday, continuing its efforts to ramp up testing in the State.

According to data released by the State health department, TN has done the most testing in the country with 8,27,980 cumulative tests, followed by Maharashtra with 7,37,597 tests and Rajasthan with 6,67,643 tests. The day also saw 1,045 people being discharged, taking the figure to 31,316, while only 24,822 cases are currently active.

Among the deaths reported, 24 people died in government hospitals while 14 died in private hospitals. Five of the deceased had no comorbid conditions while 21 had diabetes and 20 hypertension. Chennai alone now accounts for 559 deaths and 39,641 cases, although 21,796 people have been discharged and only 17,285 are still being treated. Meanwhile, a Government Order issued on Saturday said that Chennai will be requiring 6,720 volunteers a day to monitor 67,200 houses belonging to Covid-19 patients or those living in close contact with them in the next 14 days.

Taking continuous efforts to curb Covid spread: CM

In Chennai, Tondiarpet has 2,308 active cases, followed Royapuram with 2,237 cases, Teynampet with 2,040 and Anna Nagar with 2,003 cases. A total of 97 people have died in Royapuram so far. Among the 2,37,723 people who have returned to the State from outside, 2,495 have tested positive.

No plan to extend lockdown

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Corona care centre set up at Guru Nanak Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Velachery, Palaniswami said an “illusion” was being created about the number of infections despite information was being shared transparently on a daily basis. “The government is serious about treating those infected and is making continuous efforts to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

The CM said that 33,839 people had attended 527 fever camps in the city so far. Of them, 900 people with influenza-like illnesses were identified and 694 were undergoing treatment. “It is the duty of the government to conduct tests, identify people with symptoms and treat them. However, people should cooperate with us. As far as Chennai is concerned, 17,500 beds are available currently,” he said.

On reports of Higher Education Minister K P Anbazhagan contracting the virus, the CM said, “Only the concerned person can clarify this.” On allegations of high treatment costs at private hospitals, Palaniswami said, “Those who cannot afford are treated at government hospitals. If the poor are under the CM’s health insurance scheme, they need not pay anything to private hospitals as well.”

Portal for registration of unorganised workers

Chennai: The unorganised workers in the State can hereafter register themselves with the 17 welfare boards through the web portal: https://labour.tn.gov.in. An official release here said so far, the unorganised workers have to approach the District level Labour department offices for registering themselves with the welfare boards. Considering the government’s efforts to prevent the infection of Corona virus and to maintain physical distancing, now the government has enabled online registration as members of these welfare boards. ENS