COVID-19: Shops, businesses to function between 6 am and 2 pm from June 23 to July 3 in Puducherry

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at his office

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With coronavirus cases rising steeply, Puducherry administration has decided to restrict the functioning of all shops, business establishments, markets and restaurants from 6 am to 2 pm for 10 days beginning June 23.

Shortly after chairing the Meeting of Disaster Management Authority on Sunday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that this decision was taken after finding that people were not maintaining social distancing nor the shopkeepers were insisting on it.

Petrol bunks too would be allowed to be open till 2 pm.

However, takeaway from restaurants and eateries would be allowed till 9pm.

Milk booths on the other hand, will be allowed to remain open till 6 pm but anyone found without a mask will have to pay a fine of Rs 200.

The Beach road will remain closed from June 23 to arrest spread of the virus as people have been found flouting social distancing norms there on a regular basis.

Agriculture and industries, however, will be exempt from all restrictions and will continue to function as before.

Further, private medical colleges have been advised to open COVID-19 care centres assist the government in tackling the pandemic.  

Separate beds should be made available exclusively for coronavirus-affected patients in each medical college, the CM said, adding that 300 beds were made available each in JIPMER and IGMCRI.

These colleges should also make arrangements to procure necessary medicines and equipments, the CM added.

Narayanasamy also said  that suspected cases and asymptomatic cases as well as those with mild symptoms will have to home quarantined due to shortage of beds amid rising cases.

Over 40 doctors, 60 nurses and more than 200 paramedics will be recruited, as well as drugs and equipment procured to deal with the situation, Narayanasamy assured.

