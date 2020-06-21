Five cops eceive CM’s police medal for gallantry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five serving police officers have been awarded the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry in recognition for their work on intelligence collection (Operation Quanto) on the activities of fundamentalist elements.

According to an order from the office of additional chief secretary to the government, S K Prabakar, on Saturday, the five recognised officers are Dr N Kannan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (internal security), Chennai; J Mahesh, Superintendent of Police, ‘Q’ branch, CID, Chennai; S Aravind,

Superintendent of Police, Special Division, SBCID, Chennai; B Pandarinathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Intelligence Unit, Coimbatore and M Damodaran, Inspector of Police, Special Division, Chennai. The order further added that each officer is eligible for a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each as per rules.