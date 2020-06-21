One dies and 30 test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 64-year-old man from Kirumampakkam died of COVID-19, while 30 new cases were detected in Puducherry.

Releasing this information on Sunday, Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director, Health and Family welfare said that with this the total number of cases has risen to 366 and eight deaths.

He said that all 30 new cases are in Puducherry region. Yanam region has registered its first case that of a 12-year-old boy who returned from his grand father’s home in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Presently, 218 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 209 are in Puducherry region (159 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI), 50 at JIPMER) and Eight in Karaikal GH and one in Yanam

In all 140 patients have been discharged after recovery including nine-patients on Sunday. There are no positive cases in Mahe region of the UT.

Till now 12409 samples have been tested, of which 11866 have been negative and the test results of 190 are awaited.