STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One dies and 30 test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry 

Releasing this information on Sunday, Dr S  Mohan Kumar, Director, Health and Family welfare said that with this the total number of cases has risen to 366 and eight deaths. 

Published: 21st June 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 64-year-old man from  Kirumampakkam died of COVID-19, while 30 new cases were detected in Puducherry.

Releasing this information on Sunday, Dr S  Mohan Kumar, Director, Health and Family welfare said that with this the total number of cases has risen to 366 and eight deaths. 

He said that all 30 new cases are in Puducherry region. Yanam region has registered its first case that of a 12-year-old boy who returned from his grand father’s home in Hyderabad on Saturday. 

Presently, 218 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 209 are in Puducherry region  (159 patients are being treated at the  Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI), 50 at JIPMER) and  Eight in Karaikal GH and one in Yanam

In all 140 patients have been discharged after recovery including nine-patients on  Sunday.  There are no positive cases in Mahe region of the UT. 

Till now 12409 samples have been tested, of which 11866 have been negative and the test results of 190  are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Puducherry coronavirus
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp