Two more judges of Madras High Court test coronavirus positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two more judges of Madras High Court have been tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The judges were working from the chambers of their residences. They were hearing cases through the video conferencing facility.

Four family members of one of the judges of Madras High Court have also been tested positive. They are receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, a judge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, has been tested positive. The building he was residing in has been sealed, sources said.

A few more staff of the courts were also said to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number, however, could not be ascertained.

Earlier this month, four judges of the high court and a few staffers of the Central Administrative Tribunal and Egmore court had tested positive.