Ladakh standoff: Investments, infra projects in Tamil Nadu could be hit with Chinese goods' boycott

The key projects in the State that could face the immediate impact of the tension include the phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail, and the Peripheral Road projects.

Published: 22nd June 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro (File photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the clamour grows strong to boycott Chinese products in the backdrop of the ongoing Sino-Indian faceoff, scores of investments and infra projects in the State stand in the line of fire, as they are heavily dependent on Chinese investments. The key projects in the State that could face the immediate impact of the tension include the phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail, and the Peripheral Road projects.

Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) had agreed to provide loan worth USD 438.75 million for the construction of 26 km section of Chennai Metro’s Line 5, connecting CMBT and Sholinganallur, and USD 356.65 million to finance the 26.1 km Line-4 stretch connecting Lighthouse with Poonamallee Bypass.

While there has been no comment from Chennai Metro on the issue, it is anticipated that funds from AIIB could possibly be hit depending on the Centre’s decision. Similarly, AIIB’s USD 378 million loan for phase II and III of the peripheral ring road project could also be reviewed. Investment flow from China is also expected to be hit.

Shenzen-based BYD, Chinese manufacturer of automobiles, battery-powered bicycles, buses, forklifts, and rechargeable batteries, had vowed to invest Rs 2,800 crore in mobile components facility, electric vehicles and electric batteries here. Sources said it was too early to comment on the matter. However, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already received equipment for construction of the first phase of T2 terminal at Chennai airport, and is expected to be ready by mid-2021.

According to sources, procurement for the second phase of construction will take place after March 2021, and the decision will be based on prevailing situation then. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaipu said, traders should boycott Chinese goods as a tribute to the Indian soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Facing roadblocks

  • Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail

  • Phase II and III of the peripheral ring road project

  • Shenzen-based electric vehicles maker BYD  had vowed to invest Rs 2,800 crore in the city

