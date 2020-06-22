To make to his reception, man poses as IAS officer

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 26-year-old bridegroom was in a fix as he had to go Dindigul via Madurai but had no e-Pass. Now, cancelling the trip was not an option as it was his wedding reception he had to attend. Thus, banking on lady luck, he started his journey. However, he could only reach till Dindigul Main Road, where he was caught by the police at a check post. Now, the bridegroom -- K Velumani (26), a resident of Ulagupatti Street in Kodaikanal -- had no chance of escape. And, he improvised getting tangled in a web of lies and getting a police case registered against him in the bargain. 

According to police, when he was asked to produce the e-Pass, he masqueraded as an IAS officer and displayed his disappointment over the way the police were treating him. This made the police suspicious of his identity and they demanded proof. However, Velumani could only produce his marriage card. "On the marriage card, below his name IAS (trainee) was mentioned" said Koodal Pudur Inspector Kathiravel.

Velumani married his lover at Coimbatore three months ago. Due to the lockdown, the reception party could not be organised then. The date was fixed on Friday and thus he was on his way to Dindigul. But, he got caught at the check post near the Paravai market in Madurai, added Kathirvel. Further interrogation revealed that he lied just to bypass the check post. He did not cheat anyone by impersonating the officer, preliminary investigation revealed. The officer said that as the bride was aware that he was not an IAS trainee, the officials did not interfere for using the designation on the wedding card. The officer also revealed that they did not want to spoil his reception and thus, allowed him to go after registering a CSR. He was asked to visit them later.

Later, on Saturday, based on a complaint from VAO (Villangudi IInd Bit) Venkadeshan, a cheating case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 420 in Koodal Pudur police station.

