VCK urges TN govt to appeal in SC against judgement in Udumalapet caste killing case
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan expressed disappointment over the Madras High Court's judgment. "It was due to the lethargic attitude of the prosecution in conducting the case," he said.
CHENNAI: The VCK on Monday urged the state government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court over the judgment in the Udumalapet caste killing case.
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday expressed his disappointment over the Madras High Court's judgment in the case. "It was due to the lethargic attitude of the prosecution in conducting the case," he said in a press statement.
Thirumavalavan further said that atrocities against Dalits have increased in the state for the last several years and so have the number of caste killings. It was due to the failure of the Tamil Nadu government which didn’t take any measures to protect Dalits, he said.
The Tamil Nadu government should implement the guidelines of the Supreme Court on caste killings, he said, adding that the Union government should promulgate an ordinance in this regard.