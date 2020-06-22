STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

VCK urges TN govt to appeal in SC against judgement in Udumalapet caste killing case

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan expressed disappointment over the Madras High Court's judgment. "It was due to the lethargic attitude of the prosecution in conducting the case," he said.

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chidambaram MP and VCK president Thirumavalavan

Chidambaram MP and VCK president Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The VCK on Monday urged the state government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court over the judgment in the Udumalapet caste killing case.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday expressed his disappointment over the Madras High Court's judgment in the case. "It was due to the lethargic attitude of the prosecution in conducting the case," he said in a press statement.

ALSO READ: Udumalapet caste killing: Madras High Court acquits Kausalya's father in 2016 Shankar murder case

Thirumavalavan further said that atrocities against Dalits have increased in the state for the last several years and so have the number of caste killings. It was due to the failure of the Tamil Nadu government which didn’t take any measures to protect Dalits, he said.

The Tamil Nadu government should implement the guidelines of the Supreme Court on caste killings, he said, adding that the Union government should promulgate an ordinance in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VCK Thol Thirumavalavan Udumalapet Shankar case
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp