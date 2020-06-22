STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman ‘abducted’ by kin traced

Coimbatore police on Sunday traced a newly-wed woman who is alleged to have been abducted by her parents

Published: 22nd June 2020 01:05 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police on Sunday traced a newly-wed woman who is alleged to have been abducted by her parents. Two teams were formed to trace the woman based on an abduction complaint filed by her husband R Karthikeyan (35), a private company employee living in  Edayarpalayam.

The complaint stated that he and his wife, Thamizhini Prabha (24) were in relationship for last three years and got married on June 5 against the wishes of her parents: Sundarraj (61), a retired police officer, and Amutha (54) from Tiruchy.

"On June 10, the parents arrived in Coimbatore and asked my wife to go with them. When she refused, they picked up a quarrel. On Friday (June 19), they brought a few others with them and forcibly took my wife after assaulting me and my mother," Karthikeyan said in the complaint.

Police said the woman's parents were against the wedding as the boy belonged to a different caste.

After Karthikeyan sought police intervention, a case was registered against the woman's parents under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and two teams were formed to trace Prabha.

"As she was a woman victim, we had to record statements at her residence in Tiruchy," police said. 

In the statement, police said, the woman said she was not forcible taken by her parents from her husband's house.

"She said she wished to live with her parents for 15 days and try to convince them," Inspector S Balamurali Sundaram said, adding that she was told to appear before the court for further proceedings.

 Further investigation is on. 

